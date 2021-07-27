Crews to close part of Cedars of Lebanon Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announces crews will close part of Cedars of Lebanon Road between Manhattan Road and Crepe Myrtle Drive on Wednesday, July 28.

A contractor will repair an eight-inch sewer main that collapsed near the Cedars of Lebanon Road bridge. Crews will begin placing traffic control signage on Wednesday morning.

During the closure, access to Cedars of Lebanon Road to Manhattan Park will be closed off. Manhattan Park can be accessed off Manhattan Road during construction.

Leaders believe the road will be closed for several days, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.