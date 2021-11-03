Crisler, Jones to run-off in Hinds County Sheriff race

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the race for Hinds County Sheriff, neither candidates earned 51 percent of the votes– this means we will have a run-off election to determine who will be the next sheriff to replace the late Lee Vance.

A day after election, Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones are hitting the ground running ahead of the run-off in three weeks.

Throughout this campaign season, people in Hinds County have expressed their frustration with crime– an issue both Crisler and Jones said they are qualified to address. They also shared they are ready to utilize partnerships with various law enforcement agencies and will rely on their years of experience to make a change.

“I’m working on a now plan and I’m doing it right now. I’m not pledging to do anything I’m doing it right now,” said Marshand Crisler. “I’m putting together a 21st century crime fighting plan that goes beyond law and they go beyond serving search of all it, the technology that is dealing with those mental health issues that we’re dealing with, that’s talking about those social services that need to be provided.”

“I’m very familiar with the trends of violent crimes and I’m familiar with it takes to fight violent crimes as well. For 22 years, all of my adult life I’m 43 years old has been dedicated to nothing but the citizens of Hinds County in the city of Jackson. Out of those 22 years, about 15 of those years were spent actively investigating violent crime,” said Tyree Jones.

According to the Hinds County Election Commission, voter turnout was lower than expected so just like the candidates Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones are asking for your vote. The election commission is asking that everyone exercises their right to vote during the run-off election on November 23 to decide who you feel is best fit to run Hinds County.