JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo held an exciting show on dirt on Saturday, August 6.

The Bulls, Bands and Barrels Cowboys brought their talents to the Mississippi Coliseum. One rodeo attendee is glad to see some rodeo action in Jackson.

“I’ll tell you, this is different than the Dixie Nationals, just a little bit different. Little high octane. It’s still fun to get as much rodeo as we can to get in Jackson. Action-packed. That’s more than one word, but that’s about it. It’s awesome, to put it to you that way,” said Scott Stewart.

The festivities at the coliseum end at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.