CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 18, the 2021 Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show will take place in the city. Vintage and classic cars will parade through the city and the park for the show location in Olde Towne.

According to organizers with Main Street Clinton, attendees will be able to music and food at the event. More than 20 awards are expected to be given to the show’s favorite cars.

Click here, to register your vehicle for the show.