Crystal Springs police arrest man in connection to shooting death of 19-year-old

Martavious Reiv (Courtesy: Crystal Springs Police Dept.)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old from Crystal Springs.

According to Crystal Springs police, Martavious Reiv has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Jaquavious Wilson. Reiv appeared in court on Friday, October 8, and he was denied bond.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on Pacific Circle.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and they are working to locate others who were present at the time of the shooting.

