Crystal Springs police arrest two in connection to shooting death of 19-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old from Crystal Springs.

According to Crystal Springs police, Martavious Reid has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Jaquavious Wilson. Reid appeared in court on Friday, October 8, and he was denied bond.

Police made a second arrest in the case. Cameron Miller, 20, has also been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on Pacific Circle.

Martavious Reid (Courtesy: Crystal Springs Police Dept.)

Cameron Miller (Courtesy: Crystal Springs Police Dept.)

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and they are working to locate others who were present at the time of the shooting.