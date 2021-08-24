Crystal Springs welcomes new police chief

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A new police chief for the City of Crystal Springs was sworn-in Tuesday night.

Chief Tony Hemphill said he’s excited to take on this journey that has been a dream since he got into law enforcement. He will be taking over the position after former Chief DeJohn Hampton stepped down.

Hemphill is a military veteran and has served more than 20 years in law enforcement.

Mayor Sally Garland said she hates to see Hampton go, but she’s confident that Hemphill will do a great job.