Culkin Water District in Warren County dealing with water outage

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Culkin Water District in Warren County are working to restore water to customers. Leaders said the system lost pressure due to a line break.
There will be a boil water alert for all customers once water is restored. The following areas will be affected:
- Choctaw Trail
- Choctaw Drive
- Club House Circle
- 800-1305 Newitt Vick Drive
- Nottingham Road
- River Bend Road
- River Bend Cove
- Windy Lake Circle
- Windy Lake Drive
- Windy Lake Cove
- 2855-5737 Tucker Road
- 2500-4000 Oak Ridge Road
- Woodstone Drive
- Fairways Place
- Fairways Drive
- Muirfield Drive
- Turnberry Drive
- Pebble Beach Drive
- Grand Bear Circle
- Monteray Drive
- Rollingwood Drive
- Hidden Oaks Lane
- Annandale Drive
- Old Waverly Lane
- Master Lane
- Henry Road
- Great Lake Road
- Rolling Hill Road
- Point Pleasant Road
- Hayfield Road
- Wetwood Drive
- Ridgelawn Drive
- Edgewater Drive
- Langford Drive
- Woodstone Cove
Once water is restored, customers should boil their water for one minute before drinking or using it.