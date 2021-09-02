Culkin Water District in Warren County dealing with water outage

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Culkin Water District in Warren County are working to restore water to customers. Leaders said the system lost pressure due to a line break.

There will be a boil water alert for all customers once water is restored. The following areas will be affected:

Choctaw Trail

Choctaw Drive

Club House Circle

800-1305 Newitt Vick Drive

Nottingham Road

River Bend Road

River Bend Cove

Windy Lake Circle

Windy Lake Drive

Windy Lake Cove

2855-5737 Tucker Road

2500-4000 Oak Ridge Road

Woodstone Drive

Fairways Place

Fairways Drive

Muirfield Drive

Turnberry Drive

Pebble Beach Drive

Grand Bear Circle

Monteray Drive

Rollingwood Drive

Hidden Oaks Lane

Annandale Drive

Old Waverly Lane

Master Lane

Henry Road

Great Lake Road

Rolling Hill Road

Point Pleasant Road

Hayfield Road

Wetwood Drive

Ridgelawn Drive

Edgewater Drive

Langford Drive

Woodstone Cove

Once water is restored, customers should boil their water for one minute before drinking or using it.