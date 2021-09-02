Culkin Water District in Warren County dealing with water outage

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Culkin Water District in Warren County are working to restore water to customers. Leaders said the system lost pressure due to a line break.

There will be a boil water alert for all customers once water is restored. The following areas will be affected:

  • Choctaw Trail
  • Choctaw Drive
  • Club House Circle
  • 800-1305 Newitt Vick Drive
  • Nottingham Road
  • River Bend Road
  • River Bend Cove
  • Windy Lake Circle
  • Windy Lake Drive
  • Windy Lake Cove
  • 2855-5737 Tucker Road
  • 2500-4000 Oak Ridge Road
  • Woodstone Drive
  • Fairways Place
  • Fairways Drive
  • Muirfield Drive
  • Turnberry Drive
  • Pebble Beach Drive
  • Grand Bear Circle
  • Monteray Drive
  • Rollingwood Drive
  • Hidden Oaks Lane
  • Annandale Drive
  • Old Waverly Lane
  • Master Lane
  • Henry Road
  • Great Lake Road
  • Rolling Hill Road
  • Point Pleasant Road
  • Hayfield Road
  • Wetwood Drive
  • Ridgelawn Drive
  • Edgewater Drive
  • Langford Drive
  • Woodstone Cove

Once water is restored, customers should boil their water for one minute before drinking or using it.

