Cynthia Road bridge reopens to traffic in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton announced on Wednesday the replacement of the Cynthia Road Bridge has been completed and reopened to traffic. They said the $863,019.50 project was delayed by the unusually wet May and June months.

According to officials, the bridge project included raising the deck of the bridge, replacing the timber pilings with concrete pilings, and replacing the approaches on each side of the span to meet the new bridge elevation.

Additional road and bridge projects are slated for completion in 2021. Leaders said the Midway Road bridge replacement will begin in August following design approvals from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Arrow Drive paving has also been completed. Contractors will be adding pavement markings to the road on July 29-30 in preparation for the return of Clinton Public Schools. Leaders said more than $1.2 Million has been budgeted for street paving throughout the city in 2021.