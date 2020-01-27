Dates announced for 2020 prescribed burning short course

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – If you’d like to become a Certified Burn Manager in Mississippi, the Mississippi Forestry Commission wants to hear from you.

The MFC has announced dates for the 2020 Prescribed Burning Short Course. It’s open to anyone who wants to become a Certified Burn Manager.

* March 3-5 – Hilton Garden Inn, Hattiesburg

* June 16-18 – Southern Fire Regional Training Center, Pearl

* September 15-17 – Hilton Garden Inn, Starkville

After completing the course, participants must take the Mississippi Certified Burn Manager exam.

For more information about or to register for the Prescribed Burning Short Course, visit mfc.ms.gov/prescribed-burning-short-course.

For more information about the MFC, visit mfc.ms.gov, or like and follow @MSForestryComm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.