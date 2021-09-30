David Archie voted out as Hinds County Board of Supervisors vice president

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After months of controversy in the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, David Archie is no longer the board’s vice president and president-elect. He was stripped of his titles on Wednesday in a 3-2 vote.

Board President Credell Calhoun, District Four Supervisor Vern Gavin and District Five Supervisor Bobby McGowan voted in favor to strip Archie of his titles.

Before the vote, Archie launched into a verbal assault against the three supervisors.

“You can’t remove me. This is where I’m meant to be. That’s law. You want to change that law? Try and change that, you and your two dummies down there,” Archie stated.

On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to vote in a new vice president.