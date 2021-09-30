David Morrow appointed as Rankin County Court judge

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of David Morrow as County Court Judge for Rankin County, Post 1. Morrow will replace Judge Kent McDaniel, who recently announced his retirement effective September 30, 2021.

“David’s extensive legal experience and dedication to public service make him well-qualified to work on behalf of Rankin County residents,” said Reeves. “I am grateful that he accepted this appointment and confident he will hit the ground running.”

Morrow’s legal career began in 1998 when he became the sole practitioner of the Morrow Law Firm, which focuses on real estate, domestic, probate, trusts, and wills almost exclusively in Rankin County.

Since 2016, Morrow has served as a Rankin County Chancery Court’s Family Master where he has been the presiding judge over numerous trials, hearings, and motions, all within Rankin County.

Morrow previously served as the Board Attorney for the Rankin County Board of Supervisors from January 2002 until December 2007. He graduated from the United States Air Force with a Bachelor of Science and earned his Juris Doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law.