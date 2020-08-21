Deadly crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash involving 2 cars in Warren County.

According to the report, the crash happened Thursday, August 20 at 8:21 p.m. just north of Redwood.

Preliminary reports indicate that a Ram 3500 pickup truck collided with a log truck at the intersection of Highway 3 and International Paper Drive.

The Ram truck came to a stop in the northbound lane and the log truck left the scene but was stopped by authorities.

The driver of the pickup truck died of his injuries.

The driver of the log truck has been identified as 53-year-old Patrick Croiger of Jackson.

Crogier was arrested and charges are pending.

This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released.

