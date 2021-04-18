Death investigation underway after detainee found unresponsive at Raymond jail

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office announced a death investigation is underway after a detainee was found unresponsive in his cell at the Raymond Detention Center.

Investigators said Justin Mosley, 21, was found hanging in his cell Sunday afternoon just before 2:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel just after 3:30 p.m. The cause of death appears to be a hanging.

Deputies said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been called in to conduct the investigation, along with the Hinds County coroner.

Mosley was being held at the Raymond Detention Center on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Djuana Robinson and 57-year-old Michael Lawson.

Investigators said Mosley shot and killed Robinson and Lawson at an Edwards apartment complex in January 2020.