JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a man. The incident happened on Terry Road near Red Hill Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

According to police, they originally received a call about a stranded driver. They later found an unresponsive man near a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

A gun was also recovered at the scene. Police said the incident remains a death pending investigation until autopsy results are released.