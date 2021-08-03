Death investigation underway at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway at the Raymond Detention Center after a detainee was found unresponsive Tuesday morning.

According to investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner was notified about the death.

The detainee has been identified as 30-year-old Steven Taylor. Investigators said foul play is not suspected in the case. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is handling the investigation.