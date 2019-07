The Jackson Police Department released a tweet in hopes to find a murder suspect for an incident in May.

Demarion Snell, 24, is wanted for murder related to an incident which occurred in the 2300 block of Utah Street.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Snell, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

If the tip leads to an arrest, a reward up to $2,500 is possible.