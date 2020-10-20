Dense fog advisory in effect until 9:00 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a dense fog advisory remains in effect for portions of south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi Tuesday until 9:00 a.m.

Counties affected are as follows: Adams, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion.

Visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

