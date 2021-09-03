Design phase approved for bike trail in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s proposed bicycle trail has been approved for design. According to the Vicksburg Post, the trail will be a 9.5 mile route from the Mississippi Welcome Center on Washington Street to Haining Road.

“What we’re doing is putting together the first packet to MDOT to kick this project off,” said Community Development Director Jeff Richardson. “MDOT will set up a kickoff meeting to discuss the process and the bike trail committee will rewrite the route and nail it down.”

The project is funded through a $127,000 federal Transportation Alternative Program grant with $92,000 in the federal funds. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. pledged $35,000 in city funds toward the project, and a committee of city and county officials was also appointed to the study.

Before the design phase can begin, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) must determine if rights or way or rail crossing access must be acquired, do an environmental impact study, and the Department of Archives and History must determine if any historic areas will be affected by the project.

MDOT must also approve the trail’s design and the project bid accepted by the city.