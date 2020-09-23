Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi to host virtual Walk for Diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will hosts its first virtual statewide Walk for Diabetes to help support programs and services for children and adults.
The walk will begin Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 31.
To register, call the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi at 601-957-7878 or visit the official website.
