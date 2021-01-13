Digital First: 6th grader wins Vicksburg Warren School District’s annual spelling bee

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two time spelling bee participant Sydney Cooley took home the gold after winning the Vicksburg Warren School District’s annual spelling bee. The sixth grader said she worked really hard to make it this far.

“That really comes from confidence. You really have to have a lot of confidence in yourself, and you can’t really have low self-esteem, like you really can’t listen to what other people say about you. You have to just focus on the main goal, which is being somebody’ being what you want to be in life,” said Cooley.

She continued, “Since I was little, I’ve always wanted to own my own business. I’m not sure what business, but I’ve always wanted to be my own boss basically. And I want to work hard for what I want, and not work hard for what someone else wants.

“I just want everyone to know that when you do get a chance to win humble yourself and don’t be cocky and arrogant. Humble and just keep working hard.”

LATEST STORIES: