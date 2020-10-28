Digital First: A new place for people eat at in the River City

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) - We're continuing our ghost hunt at Magnolia Hall in Natchez. Ghost hunters use e-flux meters to check for the spirits.

"We use EMF detectors. They pick up and read electromagnetic fields. This is a Mel-meter. The Mel-meter, it registers EMF fluctuations and numbers. Also it takes temperature. Also with this one, it has a different feature- the RIM feature. Like, what you saw on the bed. Something gets close to this antenna- it will chime," explained Brian Riley, who is a paranormal investigator.