Digital First: Bishop TD Jakes Ministries of Dallas, Texas Partners with Local Church in Vicksburg to Distribute Water in Hinds County

Bishop TD Jakes Ministries of Dallas, Texas Partners with Local Church in Vicksburg to Distribute Water in Hinds County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – United Megacare, the humanitarian arm of Bishop TD Jakes Ministries out of Dallas, Texas, partnered with the House of Peace Worship Church International in Vicksburg to distribute water to families in the Jackson community.

Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster used her Vicksburg church as a loading site. Two Pastors, Fred Stewart of Apostolic Worship Center Church and Rev. James Henley of Fresh Start Christian Church both located in Jackson, picked pallets of water for distribution at their Jackson churches.

