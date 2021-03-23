Digital First: City of Vicksburg hires Texas company for water system study

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg hired a Texas company to study the city’s water system and Warren County’s five water districts.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the company is Trilogy Engineering Services of Houston, Texas. The company will examine the city’s water treatment plant on Haining Road, the water distribution system and the future needs of the system.

Leaders said the company is expected to present its report by June 7, 2021.

The study comes after the City of Vicksburg experienced a water outage due to the winter storms in mid-February. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he wanted to upgrade the city’s water system to avoid further issues.

Representatives for Trilogy Engineering outlined their plan during a meeting on Tuesday. Their goal is to have the study completed in 90 days, and they will give their recommendations for any fixes.

Leaders said the recommendations will be in the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan and a final report.