Digital First: Crews continue recovery search for missing duck hunters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been more than a month since two duck hunters disappeared on the Mississippi River in Warren County. Sheriff Martin Pace said crews are focusing on the recovery efforts.

21-year-old Zeb Hughes and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer disappeared while on the Mississippi River in early December 2020.

“Very unlikely that they ever actually made it out of the river,” said Pace.

Crews have spent hours searching for Hughes and Palmer.

“It’s just a mission that we have to complete regardless of what it takes. We’ve not missed a day of being in the water. It’s a needle in a haystack. I hate to say that, but this is a mighty big river. It’s an unforgiving body of water, and many of times she does not release her victims.”

Throughout the recovery process, the sheriff said they’ve had several people willing to help.

“We have received some help from some individual skill in the river, but we’ve also had a lot of people ask to volunteer to help, just because they had a boat,” said Pace. “If you don’t have a specific experience in this particular body of water, you really don’t need to be out.”

