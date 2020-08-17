Digital First: First Day of School at Dana Road Elementary

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Vicksburg Warren School District returned to class on Monday, August 17.
Parents of Dana Road Elementary students dropped their kids off for their first day back. The district has COVID-19 guidelines in place for teachers and students.
