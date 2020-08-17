Digital First: First Day of School at Dana Road Elementary

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) - The Mississippi 30 Day Fund will offer vital financial assistance to Mississippi small businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic with support from a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The Kellogg Foundation’s grant will allow the MS 30 Day Fund to provide at least 50 more forgivable loans of up to $3,000 to the state’s small businesses. Specifically, the aid from the Kellogg Foundation will go to women and minority-owned small businesses in some of Mississippi’s most blighted areas. The forgivable loans will be funded by a five-month $150,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation.