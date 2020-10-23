Digital First: Get rid of old, unused prescriptions on National Drug Take Back Day

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, along with the DEA and other agencies, will hold a drug take back day on Saturday, October 24, at the Vicksburg Outlet Mall.

The project was created by the DEA many years ago in partnership with local law enforcement agencies across the nation.

“People can pull up/ They don’t even have to get out of the car. The deputies will be wearing masks and gloves. They can take the medication from them. You don’t have to have labels or bags or anything. We don’t care how we receive it. We’re going to put it in a disposable box and turn them over to the DEA,” said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

Danielle Williams, a crime prevention specialist for the Vicksburg Police Department, said the drug take back day is important because there are many mishaps when drugs are not properly disposed.

“We don’t like to see the drugs get into the hands of younger kids. We feel that it’s the best way to do instead of flushing them down the drain, or something like that, possibly contaminating the water. So we just think that is very safe to dispose of them the correct way,” said Williams.

There are different drop off locations in Warren County, including Walgreens, Walmart Supercenter and the Vicksburg Outlet Mall.

LATEST STORIES: