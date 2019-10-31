Digital First: Halloween Special Ghost Hunting Experience

It’s Halloween and 12 News takes on a haunted adventure. Digital Correspondents Anthony Howard and Marcus James works as honorary ghost hunters.

The ghost hunting expedition takes place at the McRaven Home in Vicksburg and is Mississippi’s most haunted house in the state.

People travel from across the country just to experience the ghostly thrills and chills of this historic house built in 1797.

Paranormal investigators from New Orleans welcomed the 12 News duo to take part in their investigation.

Happy Halloween from 12 News.