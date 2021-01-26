Digital First: Local funeral home director discusses affects of COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Mississippi, funeral home directors said they’ve seen an increase in funerals because of the virus, including one funeral home in Vicksburg.

“Since December 1 to today is what January 25? We’ve had over 30 funerals. All have been COVID but one,” said Dontae Jefferson, who is an office manager at C J Williams Mortuary Services.

Of course, the normal way of doing things for families in a time of grief has changes because of the virus.

“The process has changed. There’s a seating limit, and we have to wear the mask constantly. It’s a big difference.”

Sometimes those who are grieving get frustrated because of the guidelines.

“It’s kind of hard to tell a family that I can’t see and watch a family member be loaded into the ground, and we have to explain to them you know the guidelines. Some understand and some don’t. It’s just a step you have to take,” stated Jefferson.

But with that step, funeral directors at the funeral home are making sure people are safe during this pandemic.

“Take this, take this pandemic, this virus is very seriously. Like I said before, wear your mask, wash your hands and please practice social distancing, because the hearse wheels are constantly rolling.”