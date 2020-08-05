Digital First: Vicksburg teen uses painting as an escape during the pandemic

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Kemaria Taylor of Vicksburg is using painting as an escape from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of her pieces was inspired by the singer, Mary J. Blige.

“I like to draw and paint. I mainly start it off drawing, but I got a canvas from my auntie the first time I just started painting. I gave it a try, and I started some more painting, then drawing,” said Taylor.

The 15-year-old likes to do tribal and abstract paintings. She also enjoys drawing designs for dresses, like her mother.

As for her future plans, Taylor hopes to join a painting class in high school to further her craft.

