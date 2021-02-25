Digital First: Monument dedication to the Lucky Seven

VICKBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg leaders unveiled a monument on Wednesday outside the Vicksburg Police Department. The monument honored the “Lucky Seven,” who were the first Black men to serve on the force.

The men are John William “Joe” Minor, Roosevelt Bunch, Herman “Billy” Reddick, Clyde Harris Sr., Tom Harris and James “Boo” Chiplin.

Mayor George Flaggs said on social media, “Proud to honor Vicksburg’s first black police officers with a monument in front of our police department to recognize their bravery & service to our community. May their legacy never be forgotten & continue to inspire others to wear a badge of honor.”