Digital First: Nail salon owner rebuilds after dealing with COVID-19

Nail salons are among those businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. Today we talked with the owner of Serenity Nails and Spa in Vicksburg about how they are working to rebuild after being affected by the global pandemic.

Ly Dang, who is the owner of Serenity and Nails Spa, said not only did they have to deal with the coronavirus, but back in 2019 they were hit by the tornado. Businesses had to shut down due to damage.

“We had to close for seven months, and we opened back up November 15th. So we closed for seven months, and we lost a lot of business,” she said.

As for rebuilding after one year of dealing with COVID-19, the owner said it’s hard to get people in the salon.