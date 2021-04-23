Digital First: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week honors victims, advocates

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year during the week of April 18-24. The week honors those impacted by crime and is a time to remember those who have lost their lives as a result of a criminal act.

In addition to the victims who have been personally impacted by violent crime, the week also gives thanks to advocates who provide service to the victims and their families on a daily basis.

Victims often experience many unfamiliar emotions such as shock, disbelief, anger, fear, frustration, or guilt. Victims may be immobilized by the feeling that their lives will never be the same. Although these feelings are very normal, victims in a state of emotional crisis are often unable to work through these feelings independently. They may not have the resources to seek professional assistance or know where to seek support. Victims and their families may suffer financially, physically, and emotionally. Victim Service Specialists are prepared to assist victims, witnesses, and families with these issues.

This week, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office launched new resources for crime victims: