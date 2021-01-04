Digital First: New law that ends prohibition in Mississippi now in effect

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost 90 years after alcohol was legalized in the United States, the state of Mississippi is officially ended prohibition. A new law that went into effect January 1, 2021, allowed the possession of alcohol in every county in Mississippi. The bill was signed by Governor Tate Reeves last year.

Quick look at where it began:

In 1908, Mississippi outlawed alcohol a decade before the passage of the 18th Amendment banned it nationwide. In 1933, the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition. It was ratified by 36 states in 288 days.

Meanwhile, Mississippi continued to enforce statewide prohibition until 1966. As of May 2017, though, 32 counties in Mississippi are still considered “dry.” Although 24 of those dry counties do contain “wet” cities, eight of them don’t sell alcohol at all.

Where we are now:

Before the bill was signed in 2020, there were 29 dry counties in the state. The counties would be able to be dry again with an election.

