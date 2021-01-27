Digital First: “Real Deal Taxes, LLC” Owner Talks Tax Preparation

Tax season is here, and scammers are aware of this.

Con artists will use people’s Social Security numbers to file fake tax returns in order to steal refunds. One way those filing a tax return can to protect their information is to use an Identity Protection PIN that has been issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If a person filed their tax return online last year, then a number may have already been issued.

Rebecca Curtis, owner of “Real Deal Taxes, LLC,” says it’s best to “make sure that you’re confident and you know your preparer.” When searching for someone to handle your taxes, Curtis urges people to know the business that you’re going to.

“You can’t trust everybody with your personal information so do your research,” she said.

You can contact the BBB. You can contact the local chamber if need be. Just make sure who you’re working with and make sure they are certified and qualified

How to Avoid Tax ID Theft Scams: