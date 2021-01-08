Digital First: “Stay consistent with your New Year’s resolution”

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Chances are at some time in your life, you’ve made a New Year’s resolution and then broke it. Larry Walker Jr. of Vicksburg wrote the book “Through The Eyes of COVID.” He believes there are just a few components of keeping your New Year’s resolution. This year, stop the cycle of resolving to make change and then not following through. If your resolution is to take better care of yourself and get healthy, you will have a much better year if your resolution sticks.

BE REALISTIC: The surest way to fall short of your goal is to make your goal unattainable. For instance, resolving to NEVER eat your favorite food again is setting you up to fail. Instead, strive for a goal that is attainable, such as avoiding it more often than you do now.

PLAN AHEAD: Don’t make your resolution on New Year’s Eve. If you wait until the last minute, it will be based on your mindset that particular day. Instead, it should’ve been planned well before December 31st arrives.

OUTLINE YOUR PLAN: Decide how you will deal with the temptation to skip that exercise class or have that piece of cake. This could include calling on a friend for help, practicing positive thinking and self-talk, or reminding yourself how your “bad behavior” will affect your goal.

MAKE A “PROS” AND “CONS” LIST: It may help to see a list of items on paper to keep your motivation strong. Develop this list over time, and ask others to contribute to it. Keep your list with you and refer to it when you need help keeping your resolve.

REWARD YOURSELF: This doesn’t mean that you can eat an entire box of chocolates if your resolution is to eat a better diet. Instead, celebrate your success by treating yourself to something you enjoy that doesn’t contradict your resolution. If you have been sticking to your promise to eat better, for example, reward yourself with new fitness clothing or by going to a movie with a friend.

