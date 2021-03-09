Digital First: Suge’s BBQ & Soul Food owner talks about life a year after the COVID-19 pandemic

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – As we continue our coverage on different businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Suge’s BBQ and Soul Food on Clay Street in Vicksburg, said things haven’t been so easy during the pandemic.

“We really weren’t prepared for it. When it happened, it just happened. We just weren’t prepared for it like we should’ve been, but we came in as it went along. We started getting better prepared for it. Sometimes it hurt really bad in some places in mind for a minute. It hurt for a while, but then it picked back up,” said Clyde Harris.

Harris said since the pandemic started, he’s been offering the option for carry out and even donating plates to the elderly in the community. But as the pandemic continues to subside, he hopes his business continues to grow and expand with the help of his family.