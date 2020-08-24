Digital First: Vicksburg Fire Department uses virtual reality to train neighbors

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A new virtual reality training kit has been added to the Vicksburg Fire Department’s arsenal of tools to help people learn how to use a fire extinguisher. They’re educating people using the acronym PASS.

“It’s teaching people to use the acronym pass. Pull, aim, squeeze and sweep. How to put a fire out in the real world through virtual reality,” said Nathaniel Williams, a fire investigator for the department.

The kit was purchased by the fire department using a grant by State Farm.

Williams said the department plans to use the virtual reality gear to help those in Vicksburg.

“Most of this is probably going to be for teenagers and industries, in commercial businesses. We probably won’t use this around the fire department unless it’s a new hire,” he explained.

