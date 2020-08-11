Digital First: Vicksburg High School leaders work to get “Gator Closet” started

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – This isn’t a typical school year for Mississippi students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping Vicksburg High School leaders and students from working to make the Gator Career Closet.

The main focus of the project is to make sure students are college and career ready.

“When they going to interviews, we want them to look the part. Help them with mock interviews. Anything that we can possibly help them do in the next couple of years when they become a product of Vicksburg High School that will prepare for the future,” explained TJ Mayfield.

There are a variety of things school leaders are looking for to help get students started.



“Suits, blazers, shirts, blouses, skirts and even legal pads to help the students to take notes and be prepared for when they go to their interviews,” said Mayfield.

With this project, the school aims to prepare students for their futures.

“They are helping us make the community better. We want to make sure that our students are prepared, they are equipped, they are confident when they go out into the community and when they meet with people who can employ them,” said Principal Tameka Davis.

If you’re interested in donating clothes to the Gator Career Closet, you can drop off items at Vicksburg High School.

