Digital First: Vicksburg leaders urge teens to stop ‘partying during the pandemic’

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Other city leaders are taking this time to urge younger kids in the Vicksburg community to stop “Partying during the Pandemic”. During the board of mayor and alderman meeting Monday, Mayor Flaggs addressed the issue of younger kids booking hotel rooms to slip through the loopholes to have gatherings.

With those large gatherings, kids could potentially be asymptomatic which means they could possibly carry the virus but not showing any symptoms. Leaving elderly family  members at a higher risk. 

The Vicksburg Mayor says this weekend the compliance officer will be our checking with hotels, making sure they are complying with the guidelines set. If not, the hotels could face a fine. 

