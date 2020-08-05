Digital First: Vicksburg leaders urge teens to stop ‘partying during the pandemic’

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs discusses his coalition of public officials, city, county services and community representatives that banded together to prepare for flooding in the city and Warren County, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. Flaggs believes the early preparation helped get residents out of their water threatened homes in an orderly […]

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Other city leaders are taking this time to urge younger kids in the Vicksburg community to stop “Partying during the Pandemic”. During the board of mayor and alderman meeting Monday, Mayor Flaggs addressed the issue of younger kids booking hotel rooms to slip through the loopholes to have gatherings.

With those large gatherings, kids could potentially be asymptomatic which means they could possibly carry the virus but not showing any symptoms. Leaving elderly family members at a higher risk.

The Vicksburg Mayor says this weekend the compliance officer will be our checking with hotels, making sure they are complying with the guidelines set. If not, the hotels could face a fine.