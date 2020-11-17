Digital First: Vicksburg mayor calls on local pastors to help stop crime

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – With a recent spike in crime in Vicksburg, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. called on local pastors in the city to help curb crime. The mayor said people in the city need to be proactive.

Mayor Flaggs believes crime could be minimized in the city if people would come together.

“If the family and friends in the community rally together, and if they see something, say something, and if they encourage love in that type of thing, I think we can resolve some of them,” he stated.

