VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. provided an update on the water crisis in the city.

He said there are some customers that due not have service due to ice in the lines or a line break. Crews are working to restore pressure to those customers.

During the weekend, the mayor shut down all car wash businesses and residential car washing within the city for 24 hours to help restore water service.