Digital First: Vicksburg Mayor proposes $4M repaving project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is calling for a work session to begin talks on a $4 million repaving project in the city.

The funds are expected to be divided between the North Ward and the South Ward to make improvements to the city’s infrastructure. Mayor Flaggs said repaving the roads is a “top priority” for the city.

“There have been too many claims being filed because of potholes, and those issues are unacceptable,” he said.

Flaggs plans to work on creating a repaving program. He hopes to be able to off-set it through capital improvement.

The work session is expected to be on February 8, 2021.