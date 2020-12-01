Digital First: Vicksburg native, NLF player Malcolm Butler kicks off “Giving Tuesday” with donation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The slogan, “it’s better to give than to receive,” is especially true this year as more people have found themselves going through unexpected hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the holidays around the corner, the season of giving is here. Some went to stores to snag Black Friday deals for Christmas gifts, and people also supported local shops on Small Business Saturday. They also found bargains on Cyber Monday.

According to its official website, Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.” Everyone can get involved, whether that’s by donating money to a charity or nonprofit, volunteering, advocating for issues you care about, providing your professional talents to a local organization, or committing a random act of kindness. Giving Tuesday is a big deal for charities and nonprofits too; many of them promote the holiday on their websites and social media to inspire monetary donations.

So how did all this start? Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as an initiative of New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. It became a standalone organization in 2019. At its inception, the idea for Giving Tuesday included a social media hashtag (#GivingTuesday) and a package of advice and branding for nonprofits that wanted to participate, according to Vox. That first year, Giving Tuesday raised about $10 million for charity. Last year’s campaign resulted in about $503 million in donations.

