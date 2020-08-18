Digital First: Vicksburg counselor shares coping tips for students returning to school

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – As schools reopen their doors to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, some kids and parents feel they may be unprepared for what’s to come during this unusual school year.

Michelle Johnson, a local counselor in Vicksburg, has practiced marriage and family counseling for several years. She said it’s best know your strengths and weaknesses.

“The first thing that you need to do as a parent is realize what your limitations are and go ahead and look for people that can help you. You may go to an older sibling to help with some math of her younger child. It doesn’t make you dumb. You just don’t know the new math techniques. Call and ask a retired teacher. Use conference calls. A teacher can actually teach a person that you’re there with through conference call,” explained Johnson.

She said the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted school plans across the country, including in Vicksburg, and the changes are affecting children more than we may think.

Laughter helps reduce stress

