Discounts offered for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson announced there will be special discounts and incentives for Louisianians, who evacuated to the city due to Hurricane Ida.
They will need to show a valid Louisiana photo ID to take advantage of the following offers:
- The Jackson Zoo – Buy one, get one free (adult or child admission) – Thu. – Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History – $2 per person discount on Saturday, free admission on Sunday – Sat. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed Mon.
- Elvie’s – 10% off – Fri. 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. / Sat. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- The Pig & Pint – 15% off – Fri. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. / Sat. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. / Sun. Closed / Mon. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.