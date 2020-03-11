DMH to launch mental health services website

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)— The Mississippi Department of Mental Health is announcing their launch of Mental Health Mississippi, a website designed to quickly and simply help people find mental health services near them.

The website is scheduled to launch during Mental Health Day, which is today at the capitol.

Representatives and advocates will meet at a press conference at the state capitol First Floor Rotunda until 10:30 a.m.

Mental Health Day at the capitol gives mental health professionals, advocates, and others personally impacted by mental illness a chance to meet legislators and policy makers to discuss common issues related to mental health and mental illness.