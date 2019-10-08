DUI, drug possession, stolen car: Woman arrested at traffic stop

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- A woman was taken to jail after officers of the Oxford Police Department discovered the car she was driving was stolen during a traffic stop.

On October 5 around 7:00 pm conducted a traffic stop on US 278 westbound near Chucky Mullins on a car with no license plate.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers found out the car was reported stolen from Arlington, TX.

Contessa Johnson, 35, was arrested for possession of stolen property, DUI 1st, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Her bond was set at $10,000 by a Justice Court Judge.