Elizabeth Smart to visit Jackson to share her story

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elizabeth Smart, a survivor of child abduction, will host a two-day event in Jackson on Monday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 14.
On Monday, September 13, Smart will hold a meet and greet at Bravo’s from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She will share her story of perseverance and discuss the an excerpt from her book “Overcoming Adversity: The Elizabeth Smart Story.” Those who attend will receive an autographed copy. The entrance fee is $75.
On Tuesday, September 14, a free luncheon will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex at noon. For tickets, registration or for more information, click here.