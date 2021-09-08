Elizabeth Smart to visit Jackson to share her story

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Elizabeth Smart arrives for a news conference in Salt Lake City. Utah kidnapping and rape survivor Smart says she was sexually assaulted on an airplane last year. Smart said on “CBS This Morning” Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, that she was sleeping when she felt someone’s hand rubbing her inner thigh. She says the last time someone touched her without permission was when she was kidnapped as a 14-year-old girl. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elizabeth Smart, a survivor of child abduction, will host a two-day event in Jackson on Monday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 14.

On Monday, September 13, Smart will hold a meet and greet at Bravo’s from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She will share her story of perseverance and discuss the an excerpt from her book “Overcoming Adversity: The Elizabeth Smart Story.” Those who attend will receive an autographed copy. The entrance fee is $75.

On Tuesday, September 14, a free luncheon will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex at noon. For tickets, registration or for more information, click here.