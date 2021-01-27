Entergy addresses complaints of high bills in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy has issued a statement to The City of Pearl regarding the high priced bills many neighbors have experienced.

According to city leaders, several complaints against Entergy were filed by customers whose billing cycles extended through 37 days of usage and caused inflated payments.

The company said it is working to analyze the problem in order to prevent it from reoccurring.

Entergy released the following statement to the city:

“Yes, we’re aware that there have been some complaints from customers in Rankin County regarding high bills. Our internal research has shown that some of these customers whose old meters were swapped out for the new AMI meters may have received a bill for as many as 37 days of usage, which is several days longer than the typical billing cycle. This, along with the colder weather causing increased usage, is the most likely cause of increased bills. Our normal practice is to bill no more than 35 days. If a reading is outside of that time frame, we’ll remove several days of usage so that the bill is for a 32 or 33 day billing cycle. In the cases we have found; that adjustment was not made, and customers were billed for 37 days. We are looking at our systems to determine exactly why this happened to prevent it from happening again. This is not happening with every customer, but it has with some.” Entergy Mississippi

To speak with a Customer Contact Representative, call 1-800-368-3749 or contact the Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey at 601-961-5430.